Barcelona add eye-watering release clause to Bernal extension talks

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Barcelona star Marc Bernal.
Barcelona star Marc Bernal.Reuters

Barcelona are close to agreeing several contract extensions including with captain Raphinha and rising pair Xavi Espart and Marc Bernal.

Bernal has eased himself back into Hansi Flick's plans after missing almost the entire 2024/25 season with an ACL tear.

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His progress has caught the eye for club and country as a unique physical profile at the base of Barca's midfield with new arrival Rodri the ideal player to learn from.

The Catalan native is now on the verge of extending his contract with the club until 2031 as per sporting director Deco.

Bernal will be given a pay rise as part of fresh terms, but reports from Mundo Deportivo confirm his pre-existing €500M release clause will remain in place, as an indication of Barca's determination to keep him at the club.

The 20-year-old is currently away on international duty with the Spain U21 squad and the contract could be finalised at the start of October.

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Marc BernalXavi EspartRaphinhaBarcelonaLaLiga

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