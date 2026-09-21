Team of the Weekend: Raphinha & Salah bag hat-tricks as Olise produces 10/10 performance

The final round before the extended international break has passed, so players will now be shifting their focus to matters away from their club sides. But which stars are set to don their national shirts with momentum and form behind them? Find out in our latest Team of the Weekend!

As always, we have picked our Team of the Weekend based on Flashscore's in-house player rating system, which draws on key performance metrics and advanced stats. Check out our latest XI below:

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Our latest Team of the Weekend Flashscore

Starting at the back, Gremio's veteran goalkeeper Weverton is between the sticks this week, after making a remarkable 11 saves to keep Palmeiras at bay on Sunday and earn the relegation-threatened side a potentially vital 0-0 draw.

James Tarkowski marshals our backline after helping unbeaten Everton earn another clean sheet in their win over Ipswich, with Givairo Read and Alphonso Davies on either side after they both notched assists in big wins for Feyenoord and Bayern Munich, respectively.

Another Feyenoord man, Anis Hadj Moussa, makes our midfield for his two goals in the Rotterdam side's 5-0 thrashing of FC Utrecht. Alberto Moleiro earns his place after a goal and two assists in Villarreal's 3-1 win over Levante on Sunday, with hat-trick heroes Michael Olise and Mohamed Salah making up our midfield, but more on them below.

There were plenty of goals from our front three, too, with Raphinha and Brian Brobbey also netting impressive hat-tricks, the former with his second of the week for Barcelona, and the latter in Sunderland's crazy 5-3 loss to Manchester City.

Lastly, Fenerbahce's Vedat Muriqi rounds out our XI after incredibly scoring four and earning a rating of 9.8, as Fenerbahce demolished Eyupspor 8-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Leading lights

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) 10

There's only one place to start this time in terms of our leading lights, and that takes us back to Friday evening in Germany, where Michael Olise sparkled as Bayern battered Union Berlin 7-0 in Munich, with the France international scoring thrice and assisting on his way to a perfect 10 rating on Flashscore.

Across competitions, the London-born attacker has now scored eight goals this season to go with four assists, continuing his brilliant form from last season, and even the campaign before. Simply put: Olise is one of the world's best players, and he only seems to be getting better.

Bayern battered Union Berlin 7-0 Flashscore

On Friday, his first major involvement was a sumptuous left-footed curler from the edge of the box into the top corner. He followed that up by assisting Harry Kane's second goal shortly after the restart.

Olise scored his second by elegantly collecting a long ball from deep before skipping past the Union keeper and rifling home, and he sealed his wonderful hat-trick with a second belter, this time from even further out than the first.

In a phrase, it was an attacking masterclass from Olise, who also led the match in terms of touches (105), successful dribbles (five), and duels (19).

Read more about Olise's perfect 10 rating here!

Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor) 9.7

It surprised most of the football world when one of the Premier League's all-time greats, Mohamed Salah, moved to Trabzonspor this summer, especially since they aren't one of Turkey's 'big three' Istanbul clubs.

Just two seasons ago, Salah was the best player in England and enjoyed a historic campaign as he guided Liverpool to the title, but now he finds himself outside of Europe's top-five leagues.

Yet he can point to a night like the one he enjoyed on Saturday as to why he joined Trabzonspor, producing an awe-inspiring performance in front of an electric, adoring crowd to help his side clinch a thumping 4-0 win over four-time defending champions Galatasaray.

The 'Egyptian King' netted a scintillating hat-trick, with some absolutely classic Salah goals, including a pair of emphatic one-on-one finishes after bearing down on goal from a counterattack. He also laid on an assist for Noah Saviolo in the demolition job.

It was a real statement performance from Salah and Trabzonspor in manager Thomas Reis' first game in charge after taking over from Fatih Tekke. They now sit in fifth, just three points off Amedspor and Galatasaray at the summit.

Raphinha (Barcelona) 9.4

The best player in the world during the early stages of the season? Playing in a new centre-forward role, Raphinha has been in astonishing goalscoring form for Barcelona, producing some remarkable numbers.

Barcelona continued their perfect start to the season on Saturday as they clinched a 3-1 win over Sevilla, and it was the Brazilian who stole the show once again.

Raphinha stats vs Sevilla Flashscore

Raphinha netted a perfect hat-trick (left foot, right foot, header), linking up with the equally irresistible Lamine Yamal during the victory. Remarkably, it was his second straight hat-trick after he put Racing Santander to the sword on Wednesday. The 29-year-old now has 12 goals in seven games to start the LaLiga season, as well as 14 in eight in all competitions.

Linked with Julian Alvarez all summer, Hansi Flick and Barcelona may have stumbled upon an even better solution to replace Robert Lewandowski. What's more, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti will certainly be pleased to see one of his star players in red-hot form ahead of the international break.