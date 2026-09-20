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La Liga boss labels Raphinha's Ballon d'Or omission 'a joke'

Barcelona captain Raphinha.
Barcelona captain Raphinha.Reuters

The ongoing row over the 2026 Ballon d'Or 30-player shortlist has continued ahead of October's ceremony.

Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal are the favourites to win the coveted title in what would be a career first for either player.

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However, the decision not to include Lamine Yamal's Barcelona teammates Pedri and Raphinha has been called out across Spain. 

Raphniha brought his tally up to 14 goals in all competitions so far this season, with a double in the 3-1 LaLiga win at Sevilla, and rival boss Luis Garcia Plaza has called out the decision by France Football.

"He's not even nominated for the Ballon d'Or, that's a joke! How is he not nominated for the Ballon d'Or? He's a completely decisive player, that's why I don't believe so much in these awards. "

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