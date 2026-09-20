Deco confirms Barcelona extension talks with key stars

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed Raphinha, Xavi Espart and Marc Bernal are in conversations over contract extensions in Catalonia.

Raphinha is into the last two years of his contract at the Camp Nou after signing a new deal two seasons ago, but he's set to extend until 2030 according to Deco.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Brazil star has also stated his desire to finish his career at Barca after experiencing an incredible revival under Hansi Flick since 2024.

Raphinha is in superb form at the start of the 2026/27 campaign, scoring nine and flagging up three assists in Barca’s opening six league games to help ease the transition following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres over the summer.

“We are quite advanced with Raphinha’s renewal,” Deco stated at Barcelona’s general assembly this weekend.

“I can say here publicly that yesterday afternoon we agreed to extend Raphinha’s contract for more years. I think Rapha will be with us for the next four years.”

Bernal are Espart are both under contract until 2029 and Deco offered a key update on their futures.

"Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart too. These are administrative matters that we are going to take care of during this week, but I wanted to explain a little about the renewals here."