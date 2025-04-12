Tribal Football
Most Read
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed

Barcelona ace Raphinha won't go back on Argentina taunts

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona ace Raphinha won't go back on Argentina taunts
Barcelona ace Raphinha won't go back on Argentina tauntsLaLiga
Barcelona ace Raphinha says he won't back down after his words about Argentina before Brazil's World Cup qualifying defeat.

Raphinha, in the lead-up, declared Brazil would "destroy" Argentina "on and off the pitch". As Argentina enjoyed a superb 4-1 win, Raphinha was barracked mercilessly by the home support.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, the Barca star was also criticised by Argentina players and several pundits.

Asked about the fallout this week, Raphinha told Mundo Deportivo:  "Maybe the words I used  weren't the most appropriate, but when I wear the national team's jersey, it's because I'm here to defend it, to defend my country.

"What matters to me is defending my fans, whether they're in the national team or here in Barcelona. If I have to fight, it doesn't matter who's on the other side, for the good of the team, I'll fight."

Despite the forceful tone of his words, Raphinha admitted that perhaps his language was "a little rough", but reiterated his determination to fight for the shirt.

"I will not go back on a word of what I said. As I said, I will always fight for the national team's shirt as long as I am there," he added.

Mentions
LaLigaRaphinhaBarcelona
Related Articles
Matthaus: Flick opening up new era at Barcelona
Flick: Barcelona cannot relax in Dortmund; football can be crazy
Raphinha hails "spectacular" Barcelona after thumping Dortmund