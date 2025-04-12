Barcelona ace Raphinha won't go back on Argentina taunts

Barcelona ace Raphinha says he won't back down after his words about Argentina before Brazil's World Cup qualifying defeat.

Raphinha, in the lead-up, declared Brazil would "destroy" Argentina "on and off the pitch". As Argentina enjoyed a superb 4-1 win, Raphinha was barracked mercilessly by the home support.

Afterwards, the Barca star was also criticised by Argentina players and several pundits.

Asked about the fallout this week, Raphinha told Mundo Deportivo: "Maybe the words I used weren't the most appropriate, but when I wear the national team's jersey, it's because I'm here to defend it, to defend my country.

"What matters to me is defending my fans, whether they're in the national team or here in Barcelona. If I have to fight, it doesn't matter who's on the other side, for the good of the team, I'll fight."

Despite the forceful tone of his words, Raphinha admitted that perhaps his language was "a little rough", but reiterated his determination to fight for the shirt.

"I will not go back on a word of what I said. As I said, I will always fight for the national team's shirt as long as I am there," he added.