Tribal Football
Most Read
Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test
Chelsea make early transfer call for Sancho
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
Carlo Ancelotti set for Real Madrid sack after crushing Arsenal defeat

Raphinha hails "spectacular" Barcelona after thumping Dortmund

Carlos Volcano
Raphinha hails "spectacular" Barcelona after thumping Dortmund
Raphinha hails "spectacular" Barcelona after thumping DortmundLaLiga
Barcelona ace Raphinha was left delighted after scoring in their Champions League rout of Borussia Dortmund.

The Brazil international struck as  Barca won the first-leg of their quarterfinal 4-0 at Montjuic stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Raphinha said afterwards: "I was worried about the first goal being offside. The good thing is that it was valid. I touched the ball before the line and apologised to (Pau) Cubarsí, and he told me it was fine, that it counted as an assist."

On the other hand, he praised his role in the trident: "I love playing with high-level players. We know each other well, and it's important because we're achieving spectacular numbers and we want to continue like this.

"But I'm not going to admit that we're in the semi-finals and it's difficult in front of their fans there. We achieved a good result."

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaRaphinhaBarcelonaDortmund
Related Articles
Lewandowski warns Barcelona teammates: Champions League QF not over
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provides Lamine Yamal update after injury scare
Record-breaking Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona thrash Dortmund