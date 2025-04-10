Raphinha hails "spectacular" Barcelona after thumping Dortmund

Barcelona ace Raphinha was left delighted after scoring in their Champions League rout of Borussia Dortmund.

The Brazil international struck as Barca won the first-leg of their quarterfinal 4-0 at Montjuic stadium.

Raphinha said afterwards: "I was worried about the first goal being offside. The good thing is that it was valid. I touched the ball before the line and apologised to (Pau) Cubarsí, and he told me it was fine, that it counted as an assist."

On the other hand, he praised his role in the trident: "I love playing with high-level players. We know each other well, and it's important because we're achieving spectacular numbers and we want to continue like this.

"But I'm not going to admit that we're in the semi-finals and it's difficult in front of their fans there. We achieved a good result."