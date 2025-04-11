Matthaus: Flick opening up new era at Barcelona

Germany World Cup winning captain Lothar Matthaus says Barcelona can open up a new era under coach Hansi Flick.

Matthaus is happy for the former Bayern Munich coach, with Flick having Barca sitting top of the LaLiga table and with one step into the Champions League semifinals.

On Wednesday, Barca won against Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first-leg of the quarterfinal.

Matthäus declared: "An era like the one Barcelona has already experienced can begin.

"They can take a dominant position in Europe. Hansi Flick represents the style that has already made Barcelona famous.

"He has always played attractive football, it is impressive."