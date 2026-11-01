Barca star looks 'certain for January exit' after fresh Flick snub

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick appears to have nudged Alejandro Balde one step closer to leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Balde was heavily linked with a summer exit from the defending LaLiga champions over concerns he could not wrestle back his starting place after several injuries.

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Flick's decision to bring in Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal, alongside the reliability of Gerard Martin to cover at full-back, meant Balde's role has been reduced.

The Spain international is yet to start a single game this season and Flick has previously told the defender he needs to do more to push his case.

Xavi Espart has also been promoted ahead of him, following a rapid rise from La Masia, and Flick admitted ahead of the weekend 6-1 win over Alaves that Balde 'lacked the conviction' to deserve a start with Espart injured.

Flick decision to start midfielder Brian Fariñas at right-back appears to be the final blow for Balde with a move away now looking almost certain at the start of 2027.