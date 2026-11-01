Barcelona keen on Estevao despite Alonso's comment

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is determined to keep Estevao ahead of the January transfer window.

The Brazil international made 36 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals in his debut campaign for the Blues.

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However, Alonso has used him sparingly in 2026/27, but he made his first Premier League start in the 2-0 weekend win over Manchester United.

His performance against the Red Devils reminded Alonso of just how talented the 20-year-old is and the Spanish coach wants to retain him.

However, reports from Spanish outlet Diario AS claim Barcelona are eyeing up an offer, if he's not given a greater starting role at Stamford Bridge in the coming months.

Any bid will likely be a loan until the end of 2026/27 as Barca aim to secure two stars in each attacking position.