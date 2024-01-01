Tribal Football
Baraja delighted as Valencia defeat Girona; praises Barrenechea on full debut
Valencia coach Ruben Baraja admits fortune was with them for Saturday's 2-0 win against Girona.

Luis Rioja and Dani Gomez scored the goals at the Mestalla, with Baraja happy to collect a valuable three points for his struggling team.

Importance of the win: "It's three points, but getting the win against a great team like Girona... We played a very complete game, we were able to take that joy with us to give to our fans."

 

Celebrating the first goal: "The first goal shows confidence, the game was complex because they had the ball, they are a team with many variations. That goal gave us that extra confidence, other times luck has been against us and on this occasion it was on our side."

 

The best thing about his team: "What I liked most was the momentum the team had in the match. In the second half we went out to try to win the game. It was a complete match."

 

Luck in scoring: "Football is like that. We had some chances, the clearest chances of the game were ours. Luck was on our side, but we worked hard and we took credit for winning."

 

Enzo Barrenechea's first game as a starter: "Barrenechea has been good. Obviously he lacks competitive rhythm. He had a good game."

