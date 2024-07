Balde back to boost Barcelona

Alejandro Balde has joined Barcelona preseason training.

The wing-back missed much of last term due to injury.

Both Balde and Julian Araujo joined training yesterday for the first time. Araujo has also been declared fit by medical staff.

Another fresh face on the pitch was Pau Victor.

The young striker was signed this week from Girona after impressing for Barca Atletc on-loan last season.