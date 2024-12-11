Baena: I'll only leave Villarreal if...

Alex Baena says he won't leave Villarreal for a sideways move.

The winger insists he would only leave the Yellow Submarine for a top ten club in Europe.

On transfer rumours, he said: “I try not to look, they are always sending me things or they are always arriving, but nothing. I am focused on finishing the season at Villarreal, and on staying here, which is where I am best and where I am happiest.

"In the end things come and you are always focused on your own thing and on what you can do now.”

Baena also said: “I have always said and will always say that in order to leave Villarreal I would have to join a better team, and a better team than Villarreal would be one of the top 10 in the world. I have always said that Villarreal is the club of my life and that I am happy here.

"If that opportunity ever comes, we will look at everything for the good of both of us.”

