Ayoze ready for Real Betis reunion in crunch Villarreal clash

Real Betis and Ayoze Pérez will come together again this Sunday December 15th, when Villarreal CF host Los Verdiblancos at the Estadio de la Cerámica at 18:30 CET.

This time the forward will be wearing the yellow shirt, after having played in green and white last season. His move to the coastal club was one of the most interesting transfers during the summer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

The forward has had a stellar start to the season, and scored six goals across his first seven games for his new club. He has since suffered some injuries, and now has seven goals from 10 appearances, having missed five matchdays due to his physical issues.

Now he is fully recovered and ready for this decisive fixture in LALIGA EA SPORTS Matchday 17. He’ll hope to lead El Submarino Amarillo to three important points as they aim to stay in the race for Champions League. With a game in hand against Rayo Vallecano to come too, they can dream big.

Ayoze in Real Betis colours LaLiga

Ayoze Pérez played 50 LALIGA EA SPORTS games for Real Betis

The forward from the Canary Islands joined Real Betis from English side Leicester City in January of 2023, making his debut for the Andalusian outfit against UD Almería on February 11th of that year. He went on to rack up 59 appearances, 15 goals and four assists across all competitions for the club. In LALIGA EA SPORTS, he represented Los Verdiblancos 50 times, netting 12 goals and setting up three more.

His great form for Manuel Pellegrini’s team last season earned him a place in the Spanish national team squad for Euro 2024, and La Roja became champions of Europe. However, injury issues meant he was only able to play in one game, a clash against Italy in which he caused the opposition defence many problems.

Two teams dreaming of Europe

Villarreal CF and Real Betis both hope to qualify for European football, making the three points so valuable in this head-to-head duel. El Submarino Amarillo are currently fifth on 26 points, while Los Béticos are 11th on 21 points. It’s so tight in the race for Europe this season.

These teams, coached by Marcelino and Pellegrini, both play attacking football and aim to dominate most games they play. That makes sense as both squads boast a lot of quality, with Villarreal CF able to call upon the likes of Álex Baena, Gerard Moreno and, of course, Ayoze Pérez, while Real Betis have Giovani Lo Celso, Vitor Roque and the just-back-from-injury Isco, who returned against FC Barcelona. Many talented players will be on show, including a motivated Ayoze Pérez as he takes on his former club.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play