Altimira happy to be part of Real Betis win at Petrocub

Real Betis midfielder Sergi Altimira was happy to feature in their Europa Conference League win against Petrocub.

Cedric Bakumbu struck for the 1-0 away win for Betis

Altimira said afterwards: "We had to win no matter what, we're very happy.

"It's clear that I always try to help the team with what I have. We could have scored, but it was everyone's job. Now, we're thinking about Sunday.

"It's clear that when you don't kill off the game you give your opponent options like the ones they've had and they scare you. That will help us learn, when we're ahead on the scoreboard, to know that we have to score another because otherwise we'll give our opponent life.

"Today we were only focused on this, it was a final for us, having four points at this stage was not good. Now, let's think about the match at La Cerámica on Sunday."

On his personal form, Altimira added: "I feel very good on the field, with a lot of confidence, also good rhythm, it is something that I missed last year. Happy because it is serving to help the team. It is time to continue."