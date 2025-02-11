Atletico Madrid working on new deal for Belaid

Atletico Madrid are working on a new deal for Rayane Belaid.

The 19 year-old attacker has a contract to 2027, but Atletico are keen to extend and improve the arrangement.

Advertisement Advertisement

Okdiario says Atletico are making their move, well aware that Premier League clubs are in contact with Belaid's management team.

Atletico plan to secure Belaid to a new deal before sending him away on-loan next season.

Alaves have already expressed interest abou taking on the attacker next term.