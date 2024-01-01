Atletico Madrid table bid for NK Kustosija midfielder Coulibaly

Atlético Madrid have made an offer for young prospect Baye Coulibaly.

Coulibaly, 18, is tied to Croatian club NK Kustosija.

He is attracting big club interest, thanks in large part to his fine performances with Mali at the U17 World Cup.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Atlético Madrid have sent formal bid to sign 2006 born talented midfielder Baye Coulibaly.

"Negotiations started with NK Kustosija with more clubs also involved in the race."

Coulibaly's contract with NK Kustosija runs until the summer of 2027.