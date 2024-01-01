Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann admits being "upset" with France role

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has admitted some frustration over his situation with France.

Griezmann has found himself losing his first-choice status this past year.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 33 year-old said: “There were lots of changes that we had to deal with. I prepared well with Atletico Madrid to be in good physical shape.

“If I scored those two chances against the Netherlands, my Euros would have been different. Did it bother me to change position? Not when I was on the pitch, but against Poland and Spain, I was upset not to play.

“These are tactical decisions and you have to respect them, even if they bother you. Everything revolves around the team. But it wasn’t my best competition.”