LAFC in talks with Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann

LAFC in talks with Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann

Los Angeles FC are in talks for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann, who has two years left on his contract, has previously been linked with Los Angeles FC .

Advertisement Advertisement

Now American journalist Tom Bogert is reporting LAFC has started negotiations to sign Griezmann.

LAFC is hoping to sign the striker before the Major League Soccer transfer window closes on August 14.

Bogert states: "Sources: LAFC are in active talks to sign French star Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

"A deal before Aug 14 MLS deadline not ruled out, but obviously difficult.

"Griezmann to LAFC very likely, but when— Now, winter or next summer?"