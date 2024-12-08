Atletico Madrid stage dramatic late comeback to wiin seven-goal thriller against Sevilla

Atletico Madrid recovered from a two-goal deficit to earn an incredible 4-3 win against Sevilla at the Estadio Metropolitano, with Antoine Griezmann scoring a 94th minute winner to extend his side’s unbeaten home run in LaLiga this season to eight matches (W5, D3).

Determined to keep the pressure on Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga, Atletico came flying out the blocks with Antoine Griezmann powering an early effort against the bar.

Advertisement Advertisement

Not to be denied, Diego Simeone’s side found a deserved breakthrough in the 10th minute when Rodrigo de Paul picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box and arrowed a sublime strike into the far corner for his second goal of the season.

The hosts’ joy was short-lived though, with Sevilla restoring parity just two minutes later as Nemanja Gudelj’s short corner was collected by Dodi Lukebakio, who cut inside his marker and fired a clinical effort beyond Jan Oblak at the near post.

After a frantic start, that goal settled the visitors’ nerves, with García Pimienta’s men growing in confidence as the first half progressed.

Armed with the momentum, Sevilla took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark as Isaac Romero raced onto Kike Salas’ clever through ball to finish confidently past Oblak.

Atletico thought they’d found a leveller before half-time when Julian Alvarez tucked home from close range, only for VAR to disallow the goal for offside against Giuliano Simeone in the build-up.

Despite that disappointment, the hosts continued to probe for an equaliser at the start of the second half as Simeone saw a brilliant effort thwarted by Alvaro Fernandez.

That save proved to be crucial, with Sevilla extending their lead shortly afterwards through Juanlu Sanchez, who converted at the back post from Salas’ inviting delivery.

Faced with a two-goal deficit, Atletico responded in impressive fashion as Griezmann drilled a low strike beyond Fernandez to set up a fascinating final half-hour.

Los Colchoneros came close to drawing level when Alexander Sorloth’s header was saved by Fernandez, but the equaliser finally arrived 10 minutes from time as Samuel Lino picked out the bottom corner with a superb effort from the edge of the box.

Roared on by the fervent home support, Atletico went in pursuit of a winner late on and deep into stoppage time the talismanic Griezmann lashed in from Lino’s pass to secure a dramatic victory - the hosts’ fourth successive head-to-head home triumph.