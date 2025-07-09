Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid signing Ruggeri: Why I'm called 'Tigre'
Former Atalanta fullback Matteo Ruggeri is delighted to have completed his move to Atletico Madrid.

After several weeks of negotiations, Ruggeri signed for Atletico at the beginning of July for €17m.

This morning, the Italy international stated to the club's media channels: "It's a great honour for me to join this family; it's a dream come true. I'm thrilled to have joined such a fantastic club, so rich in history. I can't wait to start training and playing. 

"When my agents told me about Atlético's interest, I immediately said yes , I had no doubts. It's a huge opportunity that I couldn't pass up.

"I've often played as a winger in a five-man defence, but I can also adapt to a back four or as a left centre-back in a three-man defence. I like to attack and fight for every ball. That's where my nickname, 'Tigre,' comes from.

"I never hold back, I always fight and try to give my all for the team."

Ruggeri added, "Working with Cholo is a dream come true. He's a great coach and a special person. I spoke to him a few days ago and immediately sensed his passion."

