Atletico Madrid signing Barcelona defender Lenglet

Atletico Madrid are closing the signing of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet today.

Lenglet will arrive on-loan at Atletico for the season.

The defender has been available from Barca since the end of last season after spending the campaign on-loan with Aston Villa.

Lenglet will join in a straight loan as Atletico do not have room to spend big on another permanent deal. Atletico have so far spent €190m this summer market.

Atletico will pay a percentage of Lenglet's salary for the season to close the arrangement.

