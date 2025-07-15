Atletico Madrid seal deal with Botafogo for Thiago Almada

Atletico Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with Botafogo to sign 24-year-old Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada.

In a statement, Atletico Madrid confirmed that they had "reached an agreement" with Botafogo, which is still dependent on "medical examinations and the signing of a contract."

Thiago Almada will join Atletico Madrid on a contract valid for five seasons, with the Spanish club paying 21 million euros for 50 per cent of the Argentinian midfielder's economic rights, which were valued at 40 million euros by John Textor.