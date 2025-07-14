IT'S DONE: Porto buy out remaining Atletico Madrid interest in Samu

Porto have taken full ownership of star centre-forward Samu Aghehowa.

The Spain U21 international left Atletico Madrid for Porto a year ago, where he has established himself as one of the brightest young striker talents across Europe.

Having arrived in Porto with high expectations, Samu responded on the pitch with stellar performances: in 45 official appearances, he scored 27 goals and provided three assists, establishing himself as one of the best strikers in the Portuguese league.

Porto have just paid €5m for an additional 15% of the player's economic rights and, following negotiations conducted in recent weeks, also acquired the remaining 20% for another €7m, thus securing 100% ownership of the Spanish international.

Samu initially moved from Atletico Madrid for €15m, with the deal including a 35 per cent sell-on clause before Porto's move this week.