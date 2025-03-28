Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: We will leave Griezmann to make his choice

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says Antoine Griezmann will be left to make a decision about next season.

With still over a year to run on his Atleti deal, Cerezo is prepared to release the French striker from that final 12 months if requested.

Griezmann is said to be in talks with LAFC about joining his former France teammates Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris at the MLS club.

Asked about the situation, Cerezo stated to AS: "Antoine is a magnificent player, an extraordinary person and an Atlético Madrid man.

"There is a great friendship and a magnificent relationship with him. He will do what he wants to do. He is the one who has the possibility to decide whether to stay here or be out. It's his problem."