Atletico Madrid planning double raid on Tottenham

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid are planning a double raid on Tottenham this summer.

Atletico are in the market for new defensive and midfield additions for next season.

Relevo says their search has led them to Spurs, where Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur are on the agenda.

Atletico want to bring Argentina defender Romero to Spain this summer, knowing he is unsettled.

While Romero has a deal to 2027, Tottenham's dismal season has Romero considering his options.

Meanwhile, Bentancur is also on Atletico's radar. The Uruguay midfielder is regarded highly inside Atletico and like Romero, there is a belief he can be tempted away from London at the end of the season. 

