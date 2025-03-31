Atletico Madrid and Man City go head-to-head for River Plate superkid Mastantuono

River Plate teen Franco Mastantuono is at the centre of a European transfer tug-of-war.

The 17 year-old midfield prospect saw Real Madrid pull back and drop their pursuit of him last year.

However, Mastantuono remains hot property and is now wanted by Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

City have already done business with River this season for Claudio Echeverri and now are eyeing his former teammate.

Doble Amarilla says Atlético Madrid are also showing interest in the teen.

Atlético scouts were on hand when River Plate played against Rosario Central on Saturday to watch Mastantuono.

The Spanish giants are ready to offer €28m for the youngster, who has a deal to 2026 with River.