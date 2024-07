Atletico Madrid plan bid for Osasuna fullback Areso

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Osasuna fullback Jesus Areso.

Transfer journalist Angel Garcia reports Atlético are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old Spaniard.

Atletico are considering making a bid of €7m for Areso.

They are looking for a new right-back for next season and Areso is emerging as a priority target.

His contract with Osasuna runs until the summer of 2026.