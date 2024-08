Atletico Madrid open talks with Al Ittihad midfielder Kante

Atletico Madrid are in talks with N'Golo Kante.

Relevo says Atletico are making a move for the Al Ittihad midfielder.

Atletico have been informed they can sign the former Chelsea star for a knockdown €10m.

Talks have begun with Kante's brother about the prospect of a return to Europe this month.

The one stumbling block will be Kante's wages. The France international must accept a major cut on his wages to move to Atletico.