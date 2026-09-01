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Atletico Madrid icon Jose Gimenez set for surprise Deportivo A Coruna loan

Atletico Madrid icon Jose Gimenez set for surprise Deportivo A Coruna loan
Atletico Madrid icon Jose Gimenez set for surprise Deportivo A Coruna loanAntonio Pozo / Pressinphoto Sports Agency SL / Profimedia

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is reportedly set to join fellow LaLiga club Deportivo A Coruna on loan.

The 31-year-old has been with Diego Simeone’s side since 2013, making an incredible 384 appearances and helping them win two LaLiga’s titles and a Europa League among other trophies.

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Last season, however, Gimenez very clearly fell down Simeone’s pecking order, making just 26 appearances across all competitions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguay international is now on the verge of joining fellow LaLiga side Deportivo A Coruna on loan.

It’s currently understood to be a straight loan with no option or obligation included. Deportivo will also be covering part of the player’s salary.

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LaLigaJose GimenezDiego SimeoneDep. A CorunaAtl. MadridFootball transfers

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