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Atletico Madrid have 'no plans' to sell Sorloth amid Julian Alvarez transfer saga

Atletico Madrid and Norway striker Alexander Sorloth.
Atletico Madrid and Norway striker Alexander Sorloth.Profimedia

Atletico Madrid are confidant at least one of their key attackers will not be leaving the club this summer.

Diego Simeone is preparing for yet more transfer speculation when Julian Alvarez returns for preseason training next month with the Argentina internationalTribal Football openly confirming he wans to lave Madrid.

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Barcelona are tracking him, but the Catalans are not in a financial position to make an offer, and Atletico will demand an eye-watering exit fee if thy do.

Antoine Griezmann has already completed a free transfer move to Orlando City, and with the swirling rumours over Alvarez, reports from Marca indicate the club will not listen to any offers on Alexander Sorloth.

The Norway star has hit 20+ goals in both of his seasons in Madrid, despite not always being considered as a regular starter by Simeone, amid rumours of a €40M bid from Juventus.

Any possible sale would include a 20% payment being made to former club Villarreal, so Atletico are not actively looking for an offload, and he could start the season as first-choice as Alvarez chases full fitness.

Atletico Madrid kick off their 2026/27 LaLiga season on August 19 against Malaga.

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LaLigaJulian AlvarezAlexander SorlothDiego SimeoneAtl. MadridFootball transfers

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