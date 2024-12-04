Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak: You get used to transfer rumours

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak concedes his future is again in doubt.

Oblak admits, however, he's now learned how to handle the transfer speculation.

He said, "Every summer there is a lot of talk but in the end in football you never know what will happen in the future.

"I start every season wanting to give my best. I want to give my best and I don't think about the future. Ten years have passed like this and I will continue like this.

"As I said, until I am here I will give everything of myself to help the club and try to win the titles that I have never won."