Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal set to rotate against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms
Man Utd holding talks for RB Leipzig left-back in January move
Liverpool could trigger £46M release clause of Athletic Bilbao forward
St.James’ Park could end Liverpool's invincible form with unbelievable top 6 record

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak: You get used to transfer rumours

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak: You get used to transfer rumours
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak: You get used to transfer rumoursLaLiga
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak concedes his future is again in doubt.

Oblak admits, however, he's now learned how to handle the transfer speculation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Every summer there is a lot of talk but in the end in football you never know what will happen in the future.

"I start every season wanting to give my best. I want to give my best and I don't think about the future. Ten years have passed like this and I will continue like this.

"As I said, until I am here I will give everything of myself to help the club and try to win the titles that I have never won."

Mentions
LaLigaOblak JanAtl. MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid, Barcelona chasing Atletico Madrid whiz Curro
Real Madrid, Juventus following Bologna defender Beukema
SACKED! Real Valladolid fire Pezzolano