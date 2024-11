Atletico Madrid eyeing Las Palmas defender Herzog

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Las Palmas defender Juanma Herzog.

Atletico see Herzog as a successor for veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Relevo says Atletico wants to try to sign Herzog next summer.

César Azpilicueta is on an expiring contract this season, with no extension in sight.

Atlético Madrid are considering Herzog as a replacement for Azpilicueta. The 20-year-old's contract also expires at the end of the season.