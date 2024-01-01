Atletico Madrid defender Azpilicueta: New signings exciting - but we all must prove ourselves

Atletico Madrid defender Cesar Azpilicueta says their new signings will have it all to prove this season.

After their preseason friendly win against Juventus, Azpilicueta was asked about Atletico's new arrivals Robin Le Normand, Alexander Sorloth, Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez.

He said, "That will have to be proven. It is clear that it is exciting. Of those four, two are official, the other two are still... Hopefully. Always having top-level players greatly reinforces the team, today we saw Alex, Robin... Giuliano has returned from the loan to Alavés. Thomas Lemar has also returned from his one-year injury... They are players that we didn't have last year.

"Players that have left, others who arrive. Players from the academy, who also Kostis is with us after last season. With the utmost enthusiasm, for the new season, but we have to prove it.

"We already know what this is like in football, these are results and I hope that. from the beginning let's get the results we want because we have a very strong team, with a lot of ambition and enthusiasm and I hope we achieve it."