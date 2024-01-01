Atletico Madrid coach Simeone willing to work with Felix

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says he's prepared to work with Joao Felix this season.

The Portugal attacker is available from Atletico after last season's loan with Barcelona, but has yet to find himself a new club.

Felix struck twice in the friendly win against Getafe just days ago.

And Simone said while in Hong Kong ahead of their preseason friendly against Kitchee: "He played a good game in his 45 minutes against Getafe.

"He is an Atlético player and as long as he is at Atlético we will evaluate him based on how he works, as we do with all the players who are in the team."