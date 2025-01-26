Atletico Madrid coach Simeone refuses to complain over Villarreal penalty

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone refused to complain about Villarreal's penalty after their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Samuel Lino struck an equaliser for Atletico after Gerard Moreno had put Villarreal ahead from the spot.

Simeone afterwards refused to dwell on the decision for Villarreal's penalty.

Penalty and the referee's explanations:

"What the players were telling me was that he said that he touched the man first and then the ball. I don't give it much importance anymore. If the referee, the VAR, the fourth official, and everyone else are there, then for me it's a penalty."

Difficulty in maintaining a competitive level:

"We must do so because we have players to compensate for everything we have to face."

Rotations:

"Thinking about the game we wanted to play, they closed in well and counterattacked, the penalty came which gave them confidence and energy. They had two counterattacks at the start of the second half, but we had the attitude to look for dangerous situations, we didn't find many. In the second half we raised the intensity and clarity and except for those two plays, we looked to win the game at all times. We had the one from Barrios and Griezmann, but the draw is fair."

Marcelino believes they could have won:

"The championship is long, we take it game by game and I have absolute respect for the opposing coach."

The penalty is not reviewed by the VAR?

"They will have interpreted it as a penalty. And the referee too. So it is a penalty."

Alexander Sorloth:

"He started training yesterday, I thought about putting him at the end, but I understood that with Llorente we had more strength at the back and we could have more association because they had very tall people up front. We had Lino, Griezmann and people inside creating."