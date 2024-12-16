Atletico Madrid coach Simeone pleased with Sorloth for victory over Getafe

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was left pleased after their 1-0 win against Getafe.

Alexander Sorloth struck the winner, with Simeone happy with the goal and the clean sheet.

Advertisement Advertisement

Molina and Sorloth:

"Before the match I spoke to the players about the gratitude and recognition of those who did not start the match. There are very important players who are competing in an extraordinary way, as you can see when they come into the team. That is our strength, to compete as we want we need everyone to be involved as they are. It is the strongest point we have."

Sorloth:

"What we need from him, we know that he came here to do what he's doing. He had important chances and that's how goals always come. Today was perhaps the most difficult of the ones he had. He unblocked a game that, as always against Getafe, is not simple."

Co-leaders:

"We have to take it game by game, there is no way to look at our present without working and trying to keep improving. Let's rest before facing Barcelona."

Variety of players:

"I always tell them that I imagine the games with different situations, imagining what can happen and having answers. And we have answers, but everything depends on the commitment of the players. It's easy to say it but it's very difficult to see how the players represent it when they go on the field. It makes me very happy."

Team management:

"I'm representing myself with what I feel, I'm not committed to anyone. It's reflected in Koke, who has been a very important player in our journey and knows that if we need him for 20 minutes, he'll come in and do well."

Reinforcing the approach against Barcelona:

"I don't know how you think we're going to approach it, but whether it's good or not will depend on the result, which is what will dictate."

Can you win LaLiga?

"I'm repetitive, boring, I'm not going to change, until the last day it will be game by game. If we don't look at it from that perspective, there's no light."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play