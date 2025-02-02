Atletico Madrid coach Simeone pleased to mark 500 games with victory over Mallorca

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was left delighted after their 2-0 win against Real Mallorca.

Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Lino struck as Simeone marked 500 games in charge with victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Simeone said afterwards: "We look to the present, but I'm very happy with how we've progressed. There were a lot of people on the coaching staff who are no longer here, players who shared an idea, leaders who are also no longer here and who accompanied us. It makes me very happy.

"And if I allow myself to thank these 500 games, I'll make a section for my family: my wife, my daughters, my sons because I love this club very much, but I've taken a lot of time away from my family."

"The teams that fight for important things are the ones that concede the fewest goals. Our goal is to reach this situation and grow in the offensive part. The team is doing well, we needed this victory. We could have won before they had theirs because any situation that gets away from you makes you tie a game. But it ended with a stroke of genius from Antonie."

He added, "I'm very lucky, I've had people around me who work very well, colleagues on the coaching staff, managers, people who support us continuously and the footballers who have followed us. There's no idea if there isn't a consequence on the field. I always look at Gabi, Juan, Filipe who have left a legacy and the rest continue to represent."