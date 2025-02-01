Atletico Madrid bounce back to winning ways in LaLiga against Mallorca

Atletico Madrid capped off a fine week by returning to winning ways in LaLiga, beating Mallorca 2-0 to extend their imperious recent run to one defeat in 20 games across all competitions (W18, D1).

Both sides got off to a sluggish start at the Metropolitano, with chances coming at a premium in the opening quarter-hour.

It took until the 20th minute for the first chance to arrive when Alexander Sorloth fashioned space in the box, but the Norwegian’s powerful effort was saved at the near post by Dominik Greif.

From that moment on, Atleti began to take control of the contest and opened the scoring on 26 minutes.

After winning the ball inside the Mallorca half, Giuliano Simeone drove through the heart of the Mallorca defence before picking out an unmarked Samuel Lino, who took a touch and then lashed the ball into the far corner to score for a second consecutive league match.

Mallorca offered very little going forward in the opening 45 minutes, illustrated by their failure to register a shot on target before half-time.

Atleti should have doubled their lead before the break after Julian Alvarez whipped the ball into the danger area, but Simeone’s effort was somehow kept out by Greif.

The second half began in a similar fashion to the first, with neither side particularly dominant, though Diego Simeone’s men edged possession but struggled to break down a stubborn Mallorca outfit.

It took until after the hour mark for the away side to push forward and threaten the Atleti goal as they sensed the opportunity of a draw against one of the division’s best sides.

On 70 minutes, Sergi Darder’s free-kick deceived Jan Oblak, with a cross expected the Mallorca midfielder floated a shot goalward but the Slovenian keeper just about tipped the ball over the bar.

The home side were equally patient as they chased a second and likely decisive goal, but Sorloth headed over when unmarked in the box before Pablo Barrios volleyed a sublime effort over from the edge of the box.

Rodrigo Riquelme struck the crossbar late on, but those misses weren’t to prove costly as Antoine Griezmann raced through and produced a sensational chip in stoppage time to put the contest to bed.

Victory for Atleti applies pressure on LaLiga leaders and city rivals Real Madrid, with the gap just one point ahead of Los Blancos’ match against Espanyol tonight, while Mallorca’s slump continues with five consecutive losses in 2025 across all competitions.