Atletico Madrid coach Simeone expects more signings: Ask me about catching Real Madrid after deadline

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone expects more signings before the transfer deadline falls.

Simeone was speaking before tonight's LaLiga opener against Villarreal.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid? Wait until the transfer window closes and then I will answer. We try to continue to improve, we understand that every year it's not the same to bring in players, there are times when the needs are different and we adapt to what can be done."

Cholo also discussed Julian Alvarez's arrival: "It all happened very quickly, he arrived recently, he did four training sessions with us. He is adapting, he played in the Copa América and the Paris Olympic Games and he rested little. He didn't have a pure holiday because he was focused on his future. I see him as good, with enthusiasm and as someone who knows where he has arrived and I hope we can form a team so that his characteristics can help us."

Then on Alexander Sorloth, he added: "His characteristics are important, last season he produced extraordinary numbers. He needs the team's help to be able to play inside the area, which is the right thing for him. Even on the counterattack or from behind we It helps you attack better."