Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Alvarez will soon get his first goal

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is adamant the goals will flow for Julian Alvarez.

The €81m signing from Manchester City is waiting to score a first goal for his new club.

But Simeone said: "Julián is fantastic. He will help us a lot.

"We have to help him so that things come naturally. It took a few months for (Antoine) Griezmann as well.

"Julián is not Antoine, but soon what he wants and we all want will come - which is a goal from him."