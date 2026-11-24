Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has resigned from his position as LaLiga vice president.

As part of a unexpected statement, the 63-year-old has also stepped down from his spot on the board as part of a key assembly meeting.

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No formal reason has been quoted, but as per reports from Diario AS, Gil Martin is frustrated by LaLiga's alleged funding of the European Club Union (UEC) exceeding €1 million.

He's also a member of the executive committee of the EFC (European Football Clubs), formerly the ECA but he now moves on having held the role since 2020.

During his tenure, he's been a staunch supporter of Javier Tebas in his disputes with Real Madrid, although he did briefly support the controversial European Super League.

Since joining Atletico in 1993, the club have won three LaLiga titles, including two under current boss Diego Simeone.