Atletico Madrid eye 'perfect' LaLiga start as left-back cover in 2027

Ahead of the January transfer window opening, Atletico Madrid are clear on their targets, as Diego Simeone plans for the second half of the 2026/27 campaign.

Simeone spent around €130 million over the summer to bring in several new faces including left-back Alex Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen.

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The Spain international has made the position his own in Madrid, with an impressive four goals scored, but Simeone wants two solid players for each place in his squad.

As per reports from Marca, after twice missing out on Argentina international Nicolas Tagliafico, the club will not move for him again as Sergi Cardona is now the target.

His contract at Villarreal expires in June, and an exit in January could be wrapped up for a low transfer fee, for a player with over 200 appearances across the top two tiers of Spanish football with Las Palmas and Villarreal.