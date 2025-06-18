Deco meets with Nico Williams ahead of Barcelona move

Tribal Football
Barcelona sporting director Deco is reportedly in Ibiza to meet with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as he edges closer to a move this summer.

Barcelona have been pursuing the 22-year-old for the best part of two years and are now looking closer than ever to getting their man.

Deco had previously met with Williams’ representatives in early June in a move to persuade the winger to make the move.

Now, according to several reports in Spain, he has now met with the player himself who is increasingly open to joining the La Liga champions.

Despite his desire to move to Barcelona, Hansi Flick’s side will have to pay the entirety of his €58 million release clause upfront with Athletic unwilling to negotiate a lower fee.

