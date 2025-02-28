Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki defends brother Nico: Everyone expected him to accept Barcelona offer

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has defended brother Nico's form this season.

It's been claimed Nico's inconsistency this term has come after he rejected a move to Barcelona last summer.

But Inaki told Gol: "Everything that happened to him wasn't easy. He's a very young boy. Everything came to him very quickly.

"Having to make decisions alone is always complicated, especially when they put words in your mouth that you've never said.

"It seems like you're making a mistake when you choose something that isn't what everyone expects. He's doing well now (at Athletic). He's shown it. Hopefully he can maintain this level until the end of the season."