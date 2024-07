Athletic Bilbao secure Prados to new contract

Athletic Bilbao secure Prados to new contract

Athletic Bilbao has secured Benat Prados to a new contract.

The midfielder has penned fresh terms to 2031.

Advertisement Advertisement

Prados enjoys a first breakthrough campaign last season with Athletic, making 33 appearances.

He famously struck a penalty in the Copa del Rey semifinal win against Atletico Madrid ahead of their ultimate triumph in the final.

Prados has been with Athletic since U14 level.