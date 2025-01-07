Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte urges Barcelona to end Olmo appeal

Tribal Football
Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte has urged Barcelona to respect the game's laws over the Dani Olmo registration controversy.

While denying Athletic were part of the LaLiga group ready to contest any overturning of the decision to deny Barca's attempts to register Olmo, Uriarte says the Catalans should respect the rules in place.

He said, "I do not know where that information comes from. Everything related to registrations is a matter of LaLiga and RFEF.

"We are not part of a common front. When we have had doubts about the regulations, we have asked the relevant organisations in order to clarify them."

Athletic meet Barca on Wednesday night in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals.

