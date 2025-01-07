Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Winning Super Cup would give us confidence

Barcelona midfielder Pedri says winning the Spanish Super Cup will be important for coach Hansi Flick's team.

Barca will meet Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in the semifinal in Jeddah.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pedri said, "The Super Cup is a very nice title, it is played in the middle of the season and when it comes to giving confidence to the team it is very good. It is key to face the following matches.

"Athletic have a great team, with differential players, it will be difficult. We beat them this season and we want to repeat it."

Pedri also has fond memories of the final he played in 2023, when the Catalans beat Real Madrid.

He added, "I remember it very well because I scored, I remember the great game Gavi played, it was tremendous."