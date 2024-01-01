Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte: Barcelona have shown a lack of respect

Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte has taken a fresh swipe at Barcelona for their public courting of Nico Williams.

Williams has committed himself to Athletic, but the constant public comments from Barca identities left Uriarte frustrated.

Advertisement Advertisement

After Saturday's defeat at Barca, Uriarte said: "We are calm. It is natural that our players arouse interest in the market. It's normal for Nico's case to be in the eye of the hurricane, but there are things we didn't like, such as a lack of respect or assumptions that shouldn't happen.

"But it must be done with respect.

"I liked (Hansi) Flick's words when he said that he would not talk about Nico because he is a player who belongs to another club."