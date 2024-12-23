Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Athletic Bilbao preparing new contract offer for Valverde
Athletic Bilbao preparing new contract offer for ValverdeLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao are preparing a new contract offer for coach Ernesto Valverde.

Marca says Athletic's board are eager to secure Valverde to a new deal, knowing Premier League interest is growing in the Spaniard.

It's suggested Athletic could offer Valverde new terms next month, once he and the players return from competing in the Super Cup staged in Saudi Arabia.

Since his return in 2022, Valverde has renewed his deal year-by-year.

However, Athletic now want to settle terms with Valverde in the early weeks of the New Year.

 

