Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
La Liga president warns Barcelona over Nico Williams deal
Jadon Sancho to Fenerbahce deal OFF after Jose Mourinho intervention

Athletic Bilbao legend Muniain named CD Derio coach

Carlos Volcano
Athletic Bilbao legend Muniain named CD Derio coach
Athletic Bilbao legend Muniain named CD Derio coachSan Lorenzo/X.com
Former Athletic Bilbao captain Iker Muniain has returned to Spain kickoff his coaching career.

Muniain has just left San Lorenzo, where he terminated his contract early, and returned home to Spain from Argentina this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former midfielder has been named coach of CD Derio.

Derio compete in the equivalent of Spain's fifth division and represents Muniain's first step into senior coaching.

Derio "welcomes Munian to his new home", stated the club today.

The Bilbao legend (560 games and 174 goal contributions for the club) is looking forward to the new chapter: "It's a very exciting start."

Derio hasn't revealed how long Muniain has signed for.

Mentions
LaLigaMuniain IkerAth BilbaoDerioSan LorenzoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Mural of Athletic Bilbao star Nico again vandalised
La Liga president warns Barcelona over Nico Williams deal
Ex-Athletic Bilbao president Elizegi slams Barcelona: Nico will join a club that has lost it's values