Athletic Bilbao legend Muniain named CD Derio coach

Former Athletic Bilbao captain Iker Muniain has returned to Spain kickoff his coaching career.

Muniain has just left San Lorenzo, where he terminated his contract early, and returned home to Spain from Argentina this week.

The former midfielder has been named coach of CD Derio.

Derio compete in the equivalent of Spain's fifth division and represents Muniain's first step into senior coaching.

Derio "welcomes Munian to his new home", stated the club today.

The Bilbao legend (560 games and 174 goal contributions for the club) is looking forward to the new chapter: "It's a very exciting start."

Derio hasn't revealed how long Muniain has signed for.